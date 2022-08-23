Husband arrested after Southern California mother of 9 killed

Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:40 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — A 37-year-old mother of nine children was shot and killed at her home near San Diego and her husband was arrested on suspicion of murder, authorities said.

The woman’s body was found in a bedroom after emergency crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting in the city of El Cajon, police said.

The woman’s husband and their nine children, ranging in age from 2 to 17, were home at the time of the shooting, according to police.

Detectives arrested the 45-year-old husband in connection with the killing. Officials did not provide details about a possible motive or what led investigators to suspect the husband.

His arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday.

The victim’s name was not released, pending her family’s notification of her death.

Child Welfare Services is working to place the children, none of whom were physically hurt in the shooting, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A photo of the school uniform compliance form shows the teacher also misspelled hijab – the...
Massachusetts 8th grader written up for wearing hijab to school
This image released by HBO Max shows Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in a scene from...
‘House of the Dragon’ is HBO’s top series premiere ever
President Joe Biden speaks about "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room...
Biden leaning toward canceling $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands in front of lined-up soldiers as he arrives for...
US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine as war hits 6 months