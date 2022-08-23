Husband arrested after Southern California mother of 9 killed

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — A 37-year-old mother of nine children was shot and killed at her home near San Diego and her husband was arrested on suspicion of murder, authorities said.

The woman’s body was found in a bedroom after emergency crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting in the city of El Cajon, police said.

The woman’s husband and their nine children, ranging in age from 2 to 17, were home at the time of the shooting, according to police.

Detectives arrested the 45-year-old husband in connection with the killing. Officials did not provide details about a possible motive or what led investigators to suspect the husband.

His arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday.

The victim’s name was not released, pending her family’s notification of her death.

Child Welfare Services is working to place the children, none of whom were physically hurt in the shooting, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

