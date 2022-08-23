Henderson police say impairment a factor after juvenile bicyclist struck by vehicle Tuesday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department says impairment is being considered a factor after a juvenile bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Henderson police and fire units responded to the area of 400 North Arroyo Grande Boulevard in reference to an auto versus bicyclist collision.

Police say a juvenile bicyclist sustained minor injuries in the crash, was medically evaluated and treated at the scene. He was then released, police said.

“Preliminarily, impairment on the motorists behalf is considered a factor,” according to Henderson police.

Authorities note that the investigation is still on going and no additional information is available to be provided at this time.

