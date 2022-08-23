Henderson police say impairment a factor after juvenile bicyclist struck by vehicle Tuesday morning

Henderson police say impairment a factor after juvenile bicyclist struck by vehicle Tuesday morning(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:38 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department says impairment is being considered a factor after a juvenile bicyclist was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Henderson police and fire units responded to the area of 400 North Arroyo Grande Boulevard in reference to an auto versus bicyclist collision.

Police say a juvenile bicyclist sustained minor injuries in the crash, was medically evaluated and treated at the scene. He was then released, police said.

“Preliminarily, impairment on the motorists behalf is considered a factor,” according to Henderson police.

Authorities note that the investigation is still on going and no additional information is available to be provided at this time.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

