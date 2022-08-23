‘Haunted Harvest’ Halloween event to return to Springs Preserve in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Springs Preserve announced that it will bring back two of its popular family-friendly events this fall.

According to a news release, Springs Preserve will host its “Haunted Harvest” Halloween event on Oct. 22-23 and 29-30. The event will run from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. each evening.

As part of the event, attendees can enjoy themed trick-or-treat stations, live entertainment, crafts activities and more.

The attraction says it will also have “ghostly surprises” around every corner for those willing to brave Boo!town.

Admission for “Haunted Harvest” is $9 and free for children ages 2 and under. Tickets will be available for purchase in advance only at springspreserve.org beginning Thursday, Sept. 1.

In addition to “Haunted Harvest,” Springs Preserve says it will also host its Dia de Muertos event from Nov. 4-6.

The venue says the Día de Muertos festival “blends rich, time-honored customs with activities such as live theater and dance performances, an array of altars honoring deceased relatives and loved ones, mariachis, sugar skull decorating, traditional food, art vendors and much more.”

Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for kids ages 3-17, and free for ages 2 and under. Tickets will be available for purchase in advance only at springspreserve.org beginning Thursday, Sept. 15.

For more information, visit springspreserve.org.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.