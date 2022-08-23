Forecast Outlook- 8/23/2022

We’re feeling the hottest weather of the week with most of the thunderstorms focused over the mountains on Tuesday. Another push of monsoon moisture arrives Wednesday bringing more storms into the mix around Southern Nevada.

Showers and thunderstorms are focused over the higher elevations this afternoon with high temperatures in the 105° to 110° range. We’ll have a slight chance for an isolated shower drifting off the mountains through the early evening. Overnight lows are dropping into the mid to low 80s.

Another push of monsoon moisture brings more thunderstorms across Southern Nevada on Wednesday. Most of the activity will be through the afternoon and evening with a forecast high of 100° in Las Vegas. Heavy downpours, gusty wind, and lightning can be expected around any storms that develop.

Scattered thunderstorms continue through Thursday with the chance of some storms on Friday as well. With more humidity in the mix, high temperatures will be hovering in the mid to upper 90s.

Drier air makes a return for the weekend, bringing our storm chances down again. Saturday will feature the chance of some mountain storms before drier weather on Sunday.

