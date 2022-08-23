City of Henderson accepting applications for Veterans Memorial Wall engravings

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson is accepting application for names to add to its Veterans Memorial Wall.

The wall is engraved with names of Vietnam veterans, Persian Gulf veterans and War of Terror veterans. Other categories accepted are veterans who earned a Purple Heart and those who were killed in action, or who have since passed away.

To qualify, veterans must have lived in the city during their years of service.

The names added this year will be unveiled during Henderson’s annual Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 5. The deadline to submit is Sept. 25.



