Traffic lights at busy Las Vegas intersection aren’t working, causing safety concerns

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Traffic lights located above stop signs were installed by the City of Las Vegas at the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Shaumber, but two of them have stopped working and some residents are worried.

“People run the stop signs out here all the time,” said Las Vegas resident Chari Buononato.

Buononato has been living near the Centennial and Shuamber intersection for a couple of months and said the intersection is already an area of concern; the lights not working just makes it worse.

“I think it is dangerous,” said Buononato. “It is unsafe. We have children that get off the school buses out here. You know the high school is right down the street.”

City officials said the public works team would come out to look at the intersections and that the lights could be up and running later this week.

Buononato said more needs to be done besides just repairing the flashing red lights.

“They have traffic lights down the street where there is only two ways so why can’t we have stop lights up here where we need them?” said Buononato.

She said the need for a traffic light will only become greater with all the housing developments coming to the area.

“It is just getting way too busy and the next thing they build out here after they are finished building all these homes is they are going to start building stores,” said Buononato. “Are they going to wait until they start traffic? I don’t know.”

The city said the Centennial and Shaumber intersection was identified as a possible future traffic signal location. Traffic studies on the intersection are ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.