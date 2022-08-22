Randy’s Donuts working on second Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After opening its first-ever Las Vegas location last week and selling out of doughnuts for the first time in the company’s history, popular doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is hard at work on another shop in the valley.

Crews on Monday were seen installing signage for what will be Randy’s Donuts’ second shop in Las Vegas.

The new location is located near Summerlin, on Charleston between Town Center and Hualapai.

In an email Monday, a representative for the company said they’re planning to open the second location by the end of the year.

Last week, Randy’s Donuts was forced to change its operating hours after it continued to sell out its Las Vegas locations for the first-time in its 70-year history.

