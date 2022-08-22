Randy’s Donuts working on second Las Vegas location

Signage for a future Randy's Donuts location is seen in Las Vegas
Signage for a future Randy's Donuts location is seen in Las Vegas(Preston Grinstead)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:25 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After opening its first-ever Las Vegas location last week and selling out of doughnuts for the first time in the company’s history, popular doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is hard at work on another shop in the valley.

Crews on Monday were seen installing signage for what will be Randy’s Donuts’ second shop in Las Vegas.

The new location is located near Summerlin, on Charleston between Town Center and Hualapai.

In an email Monday, a representative for the company said they’re planning to open the second location by the end of the year.

Last week, Randy’s Donuts was forced to change its operating hours after it continued to sell out its Las Vegas locations for the first-time in its 70-year history.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Euro hits 20-year low against the US Dollar
Euro hits 20-year low against the US Dollar
Confirmed tornado touches down north of Mesquite on Sunday afternoon
Confirmed tornado touches down north of Mesquite on Sunday afternoon
FOX5 News: Live in Las Vegas 730am - 8am
Las Vegas water parks offer students free entry for A’s on most recent report card
Aviators host family of North Las Vegas plane crash victim
Aviators host family of North Las Vegas plane crash victim