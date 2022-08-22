Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing teen last seen Saturday
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:00 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen Aug. 20.
According to police, find 13-year-old Barack Obama Burton-Watkins was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday near Lone Mountain and Tenaya.
Police say Burton-Watkins is considered missing and endangered.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Las Vegas police.
