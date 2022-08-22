Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing 84-year-old man
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:27 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 84-year-old man.
According to police, Alfonzo Montano was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. Monday near Richmar and Buffalo.
Police say Montano is considered missing and endangered.
He was last seen wearing a yellow dress shirt and brown dress pants, police say.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Las Vegas police.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.