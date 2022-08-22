Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing 84-year-old man

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 84-year-old man.

According to police, Alfonzo Montano was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. Monday near Richmar and Buffalo.

Police say Montano is considered missing and endangered.

He was last seen wearing a yellow dress shirt and brown dress pants, police say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Las Vegas police.

Please help find 84-year-old Alfonzo Montano, who is considered missing and endangered. He was last seen this morning near Richmar and Buffalo.



Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police.#missingpersons pic.twitter.com/KAaVA3R1tc — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.