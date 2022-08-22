Here’s how you can make $1K watching ‘Full House’ episodes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new contest might have you saying “have mercy.”

In honor of the 35th anniversary of the “Full House” premiere, one lucky fan will be paid $1,000 to binge-watch 10 hours of their favorite “Full House” episodes.

The fan will only have 24 hours to complete the challenge.

Applications close at 5 p.m. on on Sept. 6.

For more information, click HERE.

