Here’s how you can make $1K watching ‘Full House’ episodes
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:37 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new contest might have you saying “have mercy.”
In honor of the 35th anniversary of the “Full House” premiere, one lucky fan will be paid $1,000 to binge-watch 10 hours of their favorite “Full House” episodes.
The fan will only have 24 hours to complete the challenge.
Applications close at 5 p.m. on on Sept. 6.
For more information, click HERE.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.