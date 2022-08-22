Heinz launching hashbrowns filled with baked beans

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A traditional full English breakfast includes a number of crucial elements and one of them is baked beans.

So, Heinz has developed a fresh idea that will free up room on anyone’s breakfast plate. It takes the form of baked beans inside of hash browns.

They have a bean core inside and an outside coating of crispy chopped potato that resembles fish fingers.

The country of Iceland reported on Twitter that the beans-filled hasbrowns will be available in its stores beginning in September.

Remember when you had @HeinzUK Baked Beans with hash browns and thought "Why not put the baked beans IN the hash browns"?



Well, coming in September...! pic.twitter.com/QP7uU9gkNp — Iceland Foods ❄️ (@IcelandFoods) August 19, 2022

Heinz Beanz Filled Hash Browns will reportedly be exclusively available in Iceland beginning on September 1.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.