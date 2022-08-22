Forecast Outlook- 8/22/2022

Fewer thunderstorms are in the forecast Monday and Tuesday with temperatures soaring well into the triple-digits. Another push of monsoon moisture arrives Wednesday bringing more storms into the mix around Southern Nevada.

Showers and thunderstorms are focused over the mountains this afternoon. We’ll have a slight chance for an isolated shower drifting off the mountains through the early evening. Overnight lows are dropping into the mid to low 80s.

Tuesday will be some of the hottest weather we have felt this month. The forecast high in Las Vegas is 105° under mostly sunny skies. The chance of some pop-up showers and storms over the mountains will remain in the forecast.

Another push of monsoon moisture brings an increasing thunderstorm chance on Wednesday. The chance of storms will stick around through Friday. The weekend is trending drier with high temperatures hovering around 100°.

