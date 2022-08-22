Forecast Outlook-8/21/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Drier air sets up for the Las Vegas Valley Monday and Tuesday thanks to an area of high pressure that will help to keep daytime temperatures into the triple digits through Tuesday.

Rain chances for the valley will be slim to start the week and will pick up by Wednesday as the monsoon returns.

With the monsoon humidity levels will climb again and so will the dewpoint temperature all creating the perfect ingredient for showers or thunderstorms to develop.

Actual daytime temperatures will drop back to double digits Wednesday and will stay there for the rest of the week for the exception of next Saturday when the forecast high climbs to 100 degrees.

The UV Index for Monday is 9 or very high.

