City says dog ‘deemed vicious’ after fatal attack on elderly Las Vegas woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says a dog that killed an elderly woman earlier this month has been “deemed vicious” and could be euthanized as a result.

Authorities said previously that the incident occurred around 9:43 a.m. on Aug. 9 in the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard. LVMPD said they were called to reports of an elderly woman mauled by a dog.

The victim was identified by her family as Joan Caffiel, 89. The family said the woman had severe dementia and was being watched by a caregiver during the attack.

The victim’s grandson, Peyton Faircloth, said the dog named Buc, a rescue Pitbull, has never been aggressive in the six years that they’ve had him.

A spokesman for the city of Las Vegas confirmed on Monday that the dog has been was deemed vicious based on meeting the criteria outlined in ordinance 7.16.010 (A) (3a). The city says that the owner of the dog was notified of the ruling on Aug. 19, and has 10 days from notification to file a written request for a hearing.

If a hearing is requested, the city says that per the ordinance, a hearing would be held to see if the declaration that the animal is vicious should be upheld.

According to the city, if a hearing is not requested, the animal will be euthanized following the 10-day period.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.