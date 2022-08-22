Chick-fil-A to open new location near Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Chick-fil-A announced it will open its latest Las Vegas location on Tuesday.

According to a news release, the new eatery, dubbed Chick-fil-A Flamingo & Paradise, is located at 4165 Paradise Road.

The restaurant will be open for drive-thru from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and dine-in and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The company says the new location will employ approximately 100 full- and part-time team members.

According to the release, the eatery will also participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table™ Program, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need.

