Aviators host family of North Las Vegas plane crash victim

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Zach Rainey, one of the four people who died in a crash at the North Las Vegas Airport in July loved flying and baseball, so the Aviators wanted to host his loved ones to celebrate his memory.

On Sunday, the Las Vegas Ball Park held a special night for Tara Tidwell, her two young sons, and 25 other family members and friends of Zach Rainey.

“One of Zach’s biggest passions was baseball and he loved the Cardinals so we wore Cardinals tonight but he just loved the game- didn’t matter who was playing he would just root for anybody he appreciated the game,” Tidwell said.

On July 17th, Rainey, a pilot in training, planned on taking his boys to the Aviators game. Earlier that day we went on a flying lesson when he and three others lost their lives in a mid-air collision at the North Las Vegas Airport.

Michele Bowman, Rainey’s mother said he grew up in Oregon for most of his life but moved to Vegas.

“I guess I have to say it’s been very difficult to accept this. It doesn’t seem like it’s real yet and so some days it’s real and some days it’s not,” Bowman said.

Rainey loved baseball growing up.

“This is why we’re here it’s because this was Zachary’s life was baseball. Zachary could probably tell you who hit the first home run in 1976 and that’s just the way he was he loved baseball,” Bowman said.

Tidwell said watching her boys play baseball will now be extra special knowing they will enjoy it for him. Her oldest son’s first word was ‘ball.’

“It’s a little bittersweet that you know he cant be here at this game tonight but it is that much more special that so many of us can get together and use this as a way to remember him and celebrate his life in a really positive way,” Tidwell said.

She wanted to thank the Aviators for such a special night.

