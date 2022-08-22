Average Nevada gas prices fall 3 cents

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The average cost for a gallon of gas in the state of Nevada fell by three cents last week.

People in the Silver State now pay, on average, $4.88 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Nevada are now 27 cents lower than they were a month ago, but 89 cents higher than this time a year ago.

This follows a national trend of declining gas prices, with the country seeing a drop of five cents in the last week, and 51 cents in the last month.

The statewide average of $4.88 a gallon is considerably higher than last year’s average of $3.98 a gallon.

“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to ten straight weeks. The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“In addition to falling gasoline prices, the average price of diesel has fallen below $5 per gallon for the first time since March, likely helping to cool off aggressive inflation numbers. Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season,” he continued.

