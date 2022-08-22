1.5 million fentanyl pills found in a tractor-trailer at the Arizona/Mexico border
NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Border Patrol agents discovered hundreds of pounds of fentanyl and other drugs concealed in a tractor-trailer trying to cross into Arizona from Mexico over the weekend.
In a tweet, Nogales Port Director Michael Humphries says the floor of the 18-wheeler trailer and the vehicle with it had 1.57 million fentanyl pills. Over 100 pounds of cocaine were also found, along with heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl powder. Photos showed the alleged smugglers used metal boxes and trap doors to hide the drugs from border agents.
This weekend’s bust comes just days after the same Arizona port saw thousands of rainbow, candy-colored fentanyl pills being attempted to be smuggled into the country. Border agents found about 15,000 of the pills, strapped to a person’s leg.
CNN reported that officials in many states are seeing more of this kind of fentanyl. It worries health experts and law enforcement that the trend could be a way of targeting teens and kids into drug use.
