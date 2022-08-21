Forecast Outlook-8/21/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -High pressure is pushing warmer and drier air into Las Vegas Sunday.

We are heading for a few days of triple digit temperatures with the high maxing out at 104 by Tuesday.

While these changes occur the monsoon will linger across southeast Nevada and will start to flow back into the valley by Tuesday evening.

Rain chances will return Wednesday into Thursday.

By Friday the deeper moisture will start to slide south into Mexico.

As the monsoon returns bringing us higher humidity and dewpoints look for temperatures to slide back into double digits by midweek.

The UV Index for Sunday is 9 or very high.

