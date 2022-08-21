Forecast Outlook-8/20/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -After a brief downpour in the southern part of the Las Vegas Valley late Saturday afternoon skies have started to break for our area.

High pressure is building in pushing the monsoon moisture which includes the dewpoint temperatures and humidity out of our area.

There is a chance of thunderstorms at higher elevations for Sunday, nothing forecast for the valley floor.

Conditions are expected to be dry through Tuesday.

By Tuesday night the monsoon returns producing chances of showers for the Las Vegas area through Thursday evening and possibly Friday as well.

During the drier days temperatures are forecast to climb to triple digits.

The humidity and clouds are expected to push temperatures back down into double digits by Wednesday.

The UV Index for Sunday is 9 or very high.

