Southern Nevada has eight years of water reserves as Nevada faces water shortage cuts from Colorado River

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Gloom and doom is what we’re all used to hearing when it comes to our ongoing drought. You typically don’t hear leaders talking about having extra water.

“If you kind of think of it as your own financial situation. You’ve got generally a checking account and you have a savings account. Our savings account, when it comes to water, has the equivalent of eight years of water stored in reserve for our future use,” said Southern Nevada Water Authority Spokesperson Bronson Mack.

Mack says some of that water is stored in a ground water aquifer after being injected there. He says some of the reserve water is stored in Lake Mead.

“We have not been using any of our banked resources in any significant manner. And a lot of that is testament to the water conservation efforts and the policies associated with water efficiency that Southern Nevada has put into place,” said Mack.

Mack says Southern Nevada has water reserves because it doesn’t use all its yearly amount of allotted water. He credits that to those conservation policies over the years.

Mack says in 2002, when the drought was declared, Southern Nevadans used 211 gallons of water per person per day. That figure has been cut dramatically to 110 gallons per day, as Southern Nevada’s population has exploded. Mack says the goal is to reduce that amount to 86 gallons per person per day by 2035.

Mack says A 50-year water resource plan developed by the Southern Nevada Water Authority considers different scenarios, including climate change and water demand, when it comes to our water supply. He says there are some scenarios where we might have to dip into reserves in the next couple of decades. However, he says, other scenarios indicate we might not have to dip into reserves.

“If our community can reach our water conservation goal of 86 gallons per person per day, we can continue to meet this community’s water needs over the next half century, simply by utilizing the water resources that we have from our Colorado River water supplies,” said Mack.

Mack says the short-term projections for water in the Colorado River are not good. He says the reality is there will be less water there and that is why all water users of the Colorado River need to be using less. He says that must happen across all sectors, urban, agriculture and industrial.

