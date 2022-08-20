ONLY ON FOX5: Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is shocking surveillance video you’ll only see on FOX5: the moment a car slams into Houston’s Hot Chicken near Green Valley Parkway and Interstate 215. Saturday marks one year since the location opened but because of the damage inside, they will be closed.

“I personally was in the middle of the kitchen,” said Ramon Esclera. Esclera shared it was business as usual during the Friday lunch hour until a car slammed into the restaurant. Workers darted out of the way as the wall was pushed in.

“I definitely felt a hot feeling in my heart. My heat dropped and I couldn’t imagine what it could be,” recounted Esclera.

Employees tell FOX5 the woman driving was not seriously hurt.

“She was very distraught, she was shaken up, but she is okay. She went home with her husband and they look forward to coming back and dining with us soon,” Esclera shared.

Employees rushed to check on each other in the moments after the accident. One went to urgent care to be checked out but was not seriously injured.

The restaurant it is closed for the weekend back open on Monday.

Meantime, if you need to get your Houston’s Hot Chicken fix, you can visit their location on Ann Road.

