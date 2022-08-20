Man arrested after allegedly assaulting CCSD school bus driver

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District police have arrested a suspect accused of assaulting a school bus driver earlier this week.

FOX5 first told you about two assaults that happened this week.

Police arrested 46-year-old Otis Tanner in connection to the August 17 incident. Tanner is facing charges for battery on a protected person, burglary and assaulting a school employee.

Officers say the incident he is involved in happened yesterday in the area of Tonopah and Vegas Drive.

As far as the other incident, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the people involved have been identified however law enforcement does not know if any additional arrests were made.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.