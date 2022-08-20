Forecast Outlook-8/20/22

Monsoon Moisture Sticks Around, Drier Days Ahead
By Les Krifaton
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 6:11 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Shower and thunderstorm chances linger in our forecast although the it will likely be only at higher elevations and in Mohave County. The storms that could develop are capable of producing heavy rain.

An area of high pressure across the eastern Pacific will build the next few days.

That high will help to dry our atmosphere for a few days and allow for a few days of triple digit temperatures during the week ahead.

Rain shower risk drops Monday and Tuesday

By midweek that high will start to move toward the four corners paving the way for more monsoon moisture to move back into the Las Vega area.

With higher humidity and shower risks returning by Thursday, temperatures are forecast to fall back to the upper 90′s by Wednesday.

The UV Index for Saturday is 9 or very high.

