Family of 6-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run at Las Vegas apartment complex speaks out

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We’re hearing from the mother of a child killed in a hit-and-run crash, police arrested the driver after he left the scene.

A little over a week ago Jamall Anderson and his family moved from Bakersfield, California to Las Vegas.

A memorial with slow down signs, candles, balloons, and toys are now at the spot Anderson lost his life.

On Saturday August 13th, Las Vegas Police received a report of a vehicle versus bicyclist off 1750 Karen Avenue at 5:19 p.m.

Police say a Ford U-Haul box truck was traveling toward the exit of the apartment complex, a crash occurred when a juvenile bicyclist entered the path of the U-Haul. Police say the juvenile fell to the ground and was run over. The driver of the U-Haul truck checked on the bicyclist and then left the scene. Police say the 21-year-old driver, Michael Burdick, was later found and arrested for hit-and-run charges.

On Monday the coroner identified the boy as Jamall Anderson. His mother Tyteauna Smith said he was the youngest of five.

“I have a lot of emotions cause I just lost my mama five months ago and now I lost my baby so really I lost my heart and now I lost my soul,” Smith said.

She held a poster with his photo and an outfit of his.

“This is the outfit he was supposed to wear that night. His pajamas and I never got to put it on my baby,” Smith said.

Smith was at a loss for words when she heard the driver saw her son, and left him there.

“Man I’m just so blank, it’s not words on that. It’s called respect, responsibility and love one another and wouldn’t matter who child is it,” Smith said.

Smith said a neighbor who lives at the complex was the one to call 911.

“It shouldn’t have to take some neighbor to jump off of his balcony to chase you,” Smith said.

Another neighbor who lives at the complex said she made eye contact with the U-Haul driver who nearly missed a different child hours before the crash.

“I tried to prevent an accident but unfortunately it wasn’t enough,” Smith said.

She hopes this sparks some change.

“They need to for one put slow down signs in here children that play through cautions could be made around here and the office is just not doing enough,” Smith said.

Anderson loved basketball, football and his favorite meal was McDonalds. His family created a Gofundme account to help with funeral expenses, any donation will help.

