Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at Las Vegas apartment complex

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in an apartment complex at 3600 West Tropicana just after 1:45 p.m. Friday afternoon.
By Cody Lee and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 1:12 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in an apartment complex, after discovering a decomposing body in the trunk of a car.

Police say a call came in regarding a “foul odor” coming from a white BMW parked on the property.

Officers arrived on the scene and made entry into the vehicle, where they found a body decomposing in the trunk.

Based on the condition of remains in the vehicle, LVMPD believes a homicide occurred.

Police currently do not know how long the body was there and did not release additional information about the body.

Lt. Jason Johansson says detectives will investigate the scene and gather information from residents.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity and cause of death.

LVMPD urges if anyone has information on this investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

