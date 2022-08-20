Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at central Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in an apartment complex at 3600 West Tropicana just after 1:45 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Police say a call came in regarding a “foul odor” coming from a white BMW parked on the property.

Officers arrived and made entry into the vehicle where they found a body decomposing in the trunk.

Based on the condition of remains in the vehicle LVMPD believes a homicide occurred.

Police do not currently know how long the body has been there and have not released any other information on the body.

Lt. Jason Johansson says detectives will be on the scene gathering information from residents.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity and cause and manner of death.

If you have any information on this investigation you are urged to contact LVMPD or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

