Suspect arrested in double shooting near Alexander, MLK

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection to a double shooting that took place near Alexander Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

On August 11, police responded to the area after a shooting injured two men. Both were taken to UMC where they were treated for injuries.

Days after the investigation, police arrested Curtis Smith, a man in his 40s. Police said he’s being charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as assault with a deadly weapon.

This investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.

