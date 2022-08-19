Special Olympics Nevada hosts ‘Bowl for the Gold’ Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -You can “Bowl for the Gold” for Special Olympics Nevada Saturday.

The organization is holding the bowling fundraiser at Strike Zone Bowling Center at Sunset Station in Henderson. The fundraiser runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The $55 registration fee gets participants three games, food, and non-alcoholic drinks.

The funds raised at “Bowl for the Gold” support Special Olympics athletes here in Nevada. Visit https://www.sonv.org to register.

