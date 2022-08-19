Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California

This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal...
This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal Airport, northwest of Watsonville, in Santa Cruz County, California, after two planes attempting to land collided on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.(KION-TV via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:41 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday that the names of those killed Thursday at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once their families have been notified.

NTSB air safety investigator Fabian Salazar says that there were two people aboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and only the pilot aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash.

The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.

The airport accounts for about 40% of all general aviation activities in the Monterey Bay area, according to the City of Watsonville’s website.

