Las Vegas water parks offer students free entry for A’s on most recent report card

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas water parks want to reward students for their hard work by offering free admission to those who had A’s on their most recent report card.

According to a news release, as part of the “Great Grades Days,” students can receive free admission to either Cowabunga Bay water park when they bring their report card to the gate that shows they had three A’s.

The free “Great Grades Days” promotion will be offered Aug. 23-25, the parks say. The facilities are open from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

As part of the promotion, parents can enjoy entry for $19.99.

Cowabunga Bay has two locations in the Las Vegas Valley: 900 W. Galleria Drive in Henderson and 7055 S. Apache Road near Warm Springs Road in the southwest valley.

The company says that combined, the two waterparks span 45 acres and feature more than 50 raft rides, tube slides and free-fall body slides.

For more information, visit: www.cowabungavegas.com.

