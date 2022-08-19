Las Vegas police say motorcyclist killed in Friday morning crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Friday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 4:58 a.m. near Joe W. Brown and Desert Inn.

Police say a vehicle struck a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle which struck the motorcyclist remained on scene and did not show signs of impairment.

East bound and west bound traffic on Desert Inn was shut down between S University Center Drive and Cambridge Street as police investigated.

