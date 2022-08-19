Las Vegas man accused of stealing 6 vehicles, but police believe there may be more
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man is accused of stealing six vehicles over two weeks, but police believe he may have stolen more.
Parker Leonard, 36, faces multiple auto theft-related charges in connection with six thefts from July 18 to July 31. Leonard was arrested Aug. 11.
Police listed six vehicles that Leonard is accused of stealing in his arrest report:
- Black 2010 Ford Mustang; reported stolen July 18
- Black 2007 Ford F550 tow truck; reported stolen July 23
- Gray 1998 Lexus 400; reported stolen July 24
- Black Ford F250; reported stolen July 25
- Multicolored Forest River Sonoma trailer; reported stolen July 26
- Tan FVSA Salem trailer; reported stolen July 31
On Aug. 3, LVMPD recovered the tow truck that was stolen and found a “distinctive” pair of eyeglasses belonging to Leonard in the vehicle. Detectives then matched Leonard to a suspect seen in surveillance video stealing the vehicles, his arrest report said.
In an interview with police, Leonard admitted to some of the vehicle thefts and even helped police with the locations of some of the vehicles that hadn’t been recovered yet, the report said.
According to police, Leonard has been previously convicted of:
- Burglary, 2019
- Escape from prison, 2019
- Possession of a controlled substance, 2018
- Assault with a deadly weapon, 2015
- Possession of a controlled substance, 2013
- Auto burglary (x2), 2009
LVMPD called Leonard a “prolific” auto theft suspect and that they are still investigating more incidents he may be connected to.
