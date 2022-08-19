Las Vegas man accused of stealing 6 vehicles, but police believe there may be more

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man is accused of stealing six vehicles over two weeks, but police believe he may have stolen more.

Parker Leonard, 36, faces multiple auto theft-related charges in connection with six thefts from July 18 to July 31. Leonard was arrested Aug. 11.

Police listed six vehicles that Leonard is accused of stealing in his arrest report:

Black 2010 Ford Mustang; reported stolen July 18

Black 2007 Ford F550 tow truck; reported stolen July 23

Gray 1998 Lexus 400; reported stolen July 24

Black Ford F250; reported stolen July 25

Multicolored Forest River Sonoma trailer; reported stolen July 26

Tan FVSA Salem trailer; reported stolen July 31

On Aug. 3, LVMPD recovered the tow truck that was stolen and found a “distinctive” pair of eyeglasses belonging to Leonard in the vehicle. Detectives then matched Leonard to a suspect seen in surveillance video stealing the vehicles, his arrest report said.

In an interview with police, Leonard admitted to some of the vehicle thefts and even helped police with the locations of some of the vehicles that hadn’t been recovered yet, the report said.

According to police, Leonard has been previously convicted of:

Burglary, 2019

Escape from prison, 2019

Possession of a controlled substance, 2018

Assault with a deadly weapon, 2015

Possession of a controlled substance, 2013

Auto burglary (x2), 2009

LVMPD called Leonard a “prolific” auto theft suspect and that they are still investigating more incidents he may be connected to.

