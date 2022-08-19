Juvenile dead following North Las Vegas shooting near Alexander, Coleman

By Cody Lee
Aug. 18, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Alexander and Coleman just before 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

A North Las Vegas Police Department spokesperson said officers arrived to find a male juvenile who appeared to have suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

The male juvenile was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police currently have no information on arrests and a suspect description.

FOX5 has a crew on the scene. Check back for updates.

