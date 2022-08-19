Game show champions come to Las Vegas for contestant boot camp, charity showdown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several game show titans are coming to Las Vegas for a boot camp for wannabe contestants, as well as a trivia showdown for charity.

Game Show Boot Camp will take place Friday August 19 through Sunday August 21 at the Hampton Inn Tropicana (4975 Dean Martin Drive). The event will feature workshops including how to be a great contestant, hands on buzzer, and tips from the titans.

On Saturday, August 20, at 8:00 p.m., several game show champions and personalities, including Las Vegas native James Holzhauer, Brad Rutter, Amy Schneider, and Mark Labbett, will take part in the “Titan Throwdown,” a live quiz show experience where the titans will go head-to-head for bragging rights. The event, taking place at the Space (3460 Carvetta Court), is hosted by radio host Chet Buchanan and proceeds from the event benefit Project 150, a local nonprofit organization that provides homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students with free basic necessities.

More details on the Boot Camp can be found here. Tickets for the Titan Throwdown can be purchased here.

