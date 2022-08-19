DMV officers in Las Vegas arrest man accused of selling stolen cars online

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles says its police officers arrested a man last week who is suspected of selling stolen vehicles online.

According to the DMV, officers arrested the man in Las Vegas. However, no address was provided and he claimed to not have identification or a driver’s license.

Officials say the man, identified as David Pereria, 27, was apprehended by officers on Aug. 12 as he attempted to sell a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. The DMV says the vehicle was posted on OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace with an asking price of $27,000 cash.

According to a news release, investigators with the DMV’s Compliance Enforcement Division posed as buyers in order to locate a vehicle they believed was stolen and listed for sale online. After verifying the vehicle was stolen, authorities say they interrupted Pereira while he tried to sell the truck to an unsuspecting buyer in Las Vegas.

The man reportedly fled on foot and was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

The vehicle involved in the scam had a fraudulent California title, matching fictitious vehicle identification numbers, forged insurance cards and a stolen California license plate, the DMV says.

Investigators say they were made aware of Pereira by the victim of a previous scam, who had purchased a vehicle from him for $18,000 in cash. That vehicle, the DMV says, was later impounded by police when it was discovered to be stolen.

After Pereira’s arrest, the release says that investigators were able to link him to the $18,000 sale and press charges related to that incident. Investigators are working with other local agencies to identify additional vehicle sales that may be linked to him. The DMV also found that Pereira was on probation for misdemeanor drug charges in Texas.

DMV investigators have been tracking fraud scams involving individuals who sell stolen vehicles to Nevada citizens after switching the VIN to conceal that the vehicles were stolen elsewhere, the agency says.

“Using fraudulent title paperwork designed to legitimize the fake VINs, the vehicles are offered for cash to the public on discount sales websites. Investigators believe that fraudulent vehicle sales are being carried out by a ring of individuals who steal cars from other states, switch the VINs, and advertise them for online sale in Nevada, the release states.

The DMV also advises that criminals have found light-duty pickup trucks are easier to steal and relabel with fake vehicle identification numbers.

“Buyers should beware of individuals who are offering vehicles for discounted prices but demand cash,” said J.D. Decker, chief of DMV’s Compliance Enforcement Division. “This applies specifically to late model pickup trucks which are commonly found to be involved in these scams.”

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a fraudulent vehicle sales scam is urged to contact the DMV’s Compliance Enforcement Division at 702-486-8626 or dmv.nv.gov/ced.htm.

