Death Valley National Park set to reopen Saturday after floodwaters caused major damage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Many of Death Valley National Park’s most popular destinations will reopen Saturday morning, according to the National Park Service.

An August 5 storm unleashed historic flooding throughout the park. Crews have spent two weeks clearing roadways to open up major routes in the park.

“We’re eager to welcome summer visitors back to Death Valley’s most popular sites, but at the same time, we want to caution folks that many roads in the park will remain closed for months during repair work,” park superintendent Mike Reynolds said. “I’m thankful for our work crews and Caltrans partners who have worked tirelessly to reopen popular sites to visitors. It’s an opportune time to visit the park and witness firsthand the dramatic impacts of a 1,000-year flood event.”

Visitors will only be able to access the park through State Route 190 and Panamint Valley Road. The NPS has the full details on road closures on its website.

Officials said to plan ahead for your visit and not to rely on GPS.

