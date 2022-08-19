Buttigieg to airlines: Summer flight cancellations ‘unacceptable’

FILE - Travellers queue at security at Heathrow Airport in London, Wednesday, June 22, 2022....
FILE - Travellers queue at security at Heathrow Airport in London, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. People face travelling disruption and long queues at airports amid the industry's ongoing staffing crisis. After two years of pandemic restrictions, travel demand is back with a vengeance but airlines and airports that slashed jobs during the depths of the COVID-19 crisis are struggling to keep up. With the busy summer tourism season underway in Europe, passengers are encountering chaotic scenes at airports, including lengthy delays, canceled flights and headaches over lost luggage. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)(Frank Augstein | AP)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:10 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -- With millions of travelers expected to rush airports over the Labor Day holiday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is telling major airlines that this summer’s thousands of flight cancellations are not acceptable.

The Department of Transportation plans to better inform passengers of their recourse when facing a significant flight disruption, the secretary said in a letter sent to executives of all US carriers.

Buttigieg says in the letter that while it is not reasonable to expect perfect reliability from airlines, “the level of disruption Americans have experienced this summer is unacceptable.”

Buttigieg says the Department of Transportation will publish a new online dashboard by Labor Day weekend where passengers can find “easy-to-read, comparative summary information” on what each of the large US airlines provides to passengers when delays or cancellations are caused by factors within the airline’s control.

Buttigieg said the dashboard will be displayed by September 2 on the DOT’s Aviation Consumer Protection site.

“When passengers do experience cancelations and delays, they deserve clear and transparent information on the services that your airline will provide, to address the expenses and inconveniences resulting from these disruptions,” Buttigieg wrote.

He is urging airlines to review their customer service commitments to passengers.

“The Department asks that airlines, at a minimum, provide meal vouchers for delays of 3 hours or more and lodging accommodations for passengers who must wait overnight at an airport because of disruptions within the carrier’s control. Regardless of the cause of the delays or cancelations, the Department expects airlines to provide timely and responsive customer service during and after periods of flight disruptions,” the letter states.

Buttigieg says DOT data shows that US carriers canceled 3.2% and delayed 24% of domestic flights in the first six months of the year. Data from flight tracking site FlightAware shows US airlines have canceled more than 40,000 flights since the start of June.

“These aren’t just numbers,” Buttigieg wrote. “These are missed birthday, parties, graduations, time with loved ones and important meetings.”

The letter makes only scant reference to the Federal Aviation Administration’s issues with staffing at air traffic control facilities that have contributed to the summer’s cancellations and delays. On Monday night, a shortage of controllers prompted an FAA delay advisory for New York’s big three airports.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ukraine is able to hit Russian targets more effectively thanks to billions of dollars in...
US poised to announce new military aid, drones for Ukraine
Lawn sprinkler
Some Southern California residents asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as utility seeks to fix leaky pipeline
While in this building filming, a YouTuber found the body, investigators said.
YouTuber finds mummified body in abandoned building while filming video
YouTuber finds mummified body in abandoned building while filming video
Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select...
AMC re-releases ‘Grease’ in tribute to Olivia Newton-John