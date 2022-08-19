Attorney for OnlyFans star accused of killing boyfriend seeks to inspect body, seal evidence

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The attorney of OnlyFans star and online model Courtney Clenney is asking a judge to allow an outside medical expert to inspect her boyfriend’s body.

Clenney is currently jailed in Hawaii after allegedly killing her boyfriend in Miami back in April.

The Miami Herald reported the attorney is making the request to preserve his body for further inspection — which would require digging up his grave.

According to prosecutors, Clenney claimed that she threw a knife at her boyfriend from 10 feet away in self defense. But, an autopsy concluded he was stabbed up close.

Her legal team is also complaining about prosecutors releasing video of Clenney hitting her boyfriend in an elevator two months before his death, saying this was done to make Clenney look bad before her trial.

Her attorney is trying to ban prosecutors from releasing any further evidence until a judge can inspect it first.

Clenney, who claims to be a true victim of domestic violence, was arrested last week on Hawaii Island. She’s still waiting to be extradited to Florida.

