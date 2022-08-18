Texas man sentenced in deadly DUI crash in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Texas man will serve at least six years in prison for causing a DUI crash that killed a moped driver last summer.

Andrew Rodriguez, 34, was driving a Lamborghini Huracan that reached a speed of 141 mph in a 45 mph area before crashing into a moped, killing Walter Anderson, 58, according to police. The crash happened on Russell Road near Rogers street.

DUI investigators saw signs of impairment with Rodriguez, the arrest report said, including red, bloodshot, watery eyes and an odor of alcohol. The report said Rodriguez admitted to drinking and told an officer, “I killed someone.”

A passenger in Rodriguez’s car said they were “joyriding” but didn’t realize Rodriguez had been drinking, the report said.

