Swastika spray-painted on Atlanta’s iconic Rainbow Crosswalk

The Atlanta Police Department said someone spray-painted a swastika on the crosswalk this week. (Source: WGCL)
By Allen Devlin and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:14 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) – The iconic Rainbow Crosswalk in Atlanta has been vandalized once again, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) said someone spray-painted a swastika on the crosswalk this week. The LGBTQ Liaison Unit is investigating the incident as hate speech.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATL DOT) washed away the swastika with a pressure washer.

Atlanta Police Department Press Secretary Michael Smith said the ATL DOT workers scrambled a crew together in the rain to remove “the disgusting act of vandalism from our street.”

“We thank the women and men of ATLDOT and APD for erasing the hate that has no place in our city in such a swift and efficient manner,” Smith said.

Investigators are still working to determine further information.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
Judge appears willing to unveil some of Mar-a-Lago affidavit
In this Aug. 16, 2012 photo, an entertainer performs at the "Mons Venus" adult club in Tampa,...
Dancers at Los Angeles strip club want to join actors’ union
Turbo the miniature horse was born with little-to-no use in his rear end, but an animal...
CUTE: Miniature horse born without use of rear legs takes off running in new wheelchair
Investigators are trying to determine the children's identities and looking for clues into the...
Family finds remains of 2 children in suitcases they bought at auction, New Zealand police say
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Prosecutors rest their case against 2 men in Whitmer plot