RTC bus crashes into apartment complex; cinder block wall has yet to be replaced one month later

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On July 20, a Regional Transportation Commission bus crashed into a cinderblock wall near the Wildwood Apartments on Tropicana and Mountain Vista, damaging the wall and many residents’ belongings.

People living at the apartments said having the area open for the last month has caused some safety concerns.

“We believe there is a man entering the property and sleeping here,” said Wildwood resident Edward Algarin.

Algarin said he can’t feel at peace in his own home right now because the wall that used to block his apartment from the street is now damaged. He said this leaves an open invitation for anyone to enter.

“We can stay out here and wash our clothes because everyone is passing by here,” said Algarin.

A representative from Keolis, an independent contractor for RTC, said, “The operator went outside of the bus to perform a battery reset; he did not set the parking brake. When he performed the battery reset, it caused the bus to roll forward.”

“I felt everything shaking, the whole house,” said Algarin. “You know, it is a big bus.”

RTC said it is working to get the report from the claims adjustors to pay for the repairs.

“Just have to wait,” said Algarin. “This is open and everybody can get in.”

We checked with the leasing office for Wildwood Apartments, but they said they will not be commenting at this time.

RTC said the bus driver ran to try and catch the bus and fell onto the sidewalk. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

