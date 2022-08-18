Randy’s Donuts sells out for first time in 70 years after opening Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Randy’s Donuts has been forced to change its operating hours after the eatery continues to sell out its first-ever Las Vegas location.

Initially, Randy’s Donuts said the Las Vegas spot would be open 24 hours. However, in social media posts, Randy’s Donuts says it will now operate from 5:30 a.m. until it sells out.

The store noted that Tuesday was the first time in the company’s 70 years that they had ever sold out completely. They then repeated the sell out on Wednesday, the restaurant’s second day in operation in Las Vegas.

