Police need help finding missing 72-year-old Las Vegas woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department needs your help finding a missing, endangered woman last seen Wednesday.

Police say 72-year-old Norma DeJesus went missing and may be in severe emotional distress.

She was last seen wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email.

