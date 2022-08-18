New Nevada residents still must visit DMV for some services as the agency works to go online

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is one year into a four-year plan of moving most, if not all services online. But for now, many people will still have to go into a DMV office for some services. That includes people moving to Nevada who want to register a car from out of state, and new Nevada residents getting a driver’s license.

New residents had a very difficult time getting into the DMV for those services early in the Covid pandemic. People spent months waiting for appointments and spent hours in line trying to get into the DMV.

DMV Spokesperson Kevin Malone says the agency still needs new residents to come in so they can be photographed for a driver’s license.

“With a driver’s license, we’re talking about your identity. We need to be absolutely sure that you are who you say you are,” said Malone.

New residents must also come so their car titles can be checked.

“There are criminal rings around identity theft and vehicle theft that are watching the DMVs all over the country for any kind of wiggle room or crack in the system at all. And they will take advantage of it,” said Malone.

However, eventually, he says changes should help make those two services more efficient for people. Malone says when people go online, they will be connected to someone who will make sure they have the correct documents before they visit an office. That way they won’t be turned away for not having the correct paperwork.

The DMV just opened 4000 appointments, but Malone says it’s still about a four-week wait to get in. People can walk in on Saturdays for services that can’t be done online, but there’s a line that typically forms prior to the eight-a.m. opening.

