Mayor of North Las Vegas wants to celebrate longtime residents

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Calling all long time North Las Vegas residents!

There’s a special event happening for neighbors who have lived who have lived in the city for at least 50 years.

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee says he wants to honor the founding mothers and fathers of the community who have helped build the city.

Residents will be honored by Mayor Lee and the city council with a recognition event at North Las Vegas

city hall.

Long-time residents of North Las Vegas, or their loved ones, are encouraged to email glassfordl@cityofnorthlasvegas.com or call (702) 633-1007 to register for the celebration.

Details and a date for the event will be announced soon.

