Man in critical condition after being hit by car near Camino Al Norte, Craig

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(AP Images)
By Cody Lee
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:12 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle near Craig and Camino Al Norte just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Public information officer Alexander Cuevas says preliminary information reveals a man in his 40s jaywalked and was hit by a vehicle heading northbound.

The man was transported to UMC where police say he is in critical condition.

The driver stayed on the scene.

There are currently minor lane closures.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police need help finding missing 72-year-old Las Vegas woman
72-year-old Las Vegas woman found safe, police say
Doctor speaks on Monkeypox concerns in Southern Nevada
FOX5 EXPERTS: Doctor speaks on Monkeypox concerns in Southern Nevada
City of Las Vegas could approve demolition of Siegfried and Roy’s home near Rancho, Rainbow
City of Las Vegas could approve demolition of Siegfried and Roy’s home near Rancho, Rainbow
City of Las Vegas could approve demolition of Siegfried and Roy’s home near Rancho, Rainbow