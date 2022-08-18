Man in critical condition after being hit by car near Camino Al Norte, Craig

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle near Craig and Camino Al Norte just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Public information officer Alexander Cuevas says preliminary information reveals a man in his 40s jaywalked and was hit by a vehicle heading northbound.

The man was transported to UMC where police say he is in critical condition.

The driver stayed on the scene.

There are currently minor lane closures.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.