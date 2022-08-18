LVMPD investigating homicide near Grand Canyon, Patrick

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the far west valley near I-215 and Sunset Road.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Grand Canyon Drive and Patrick Lane.

Police have provided very few details. It is unclear how many people were involved in the incident and if a suspect is at-large.

LVMPD will have additional information in the coming hours.

