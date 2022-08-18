Las Vegas hospital open second 24-hour freestanding ER in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Centennial Hills Hospital on Thursday announced that it will open its second 24-hour freestanding emergency department.

According to a news release, the ER at West Craig Road is located on the corner of West Craig Road and North Tenaya off the US 95 in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The hospital says the facility will be an extension of the hospital’s existing emergency department when it opens in mid-to late-2023.

According to Centennial Hills Hospital, the facility will feature six treatment rooms with an additional three rapid medical exam rooms, advanced imaging services such as computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, and X-ray, an on-site laboratory and a decontamination room with showers. It will be staffed with emergency medicine physicians, nursing, imaging and laboratory staff.

“The northwest corridor of Las Vegas continues to flourish with residential density,” said Sajit Pullarkat, CEO of Centennial Hills Hospital. “Our new location will offer access to high-quality emergency medical care with a greater convenience for all the nearby neighborhoods.

The hospital in January opened its first freestanding ER facility, the ER at Valley Vista.

