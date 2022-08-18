Las Vegas group opens medical clinic to serve Asian, Pacific Islander community

A Las Vegas Valley clinic is working to break the language barrier and make health care more...
A Las Vegas Valley clinic is working to break the language barrier and make health care more accessible to the Asian-Pacific Islander community.(FOX5)
By Tyler Harrison
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:20 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Valley clinic is working to break the language barrier and make health care more accessible to the Asian-Pacific Islander community.

HAPI Clinic stands for Healthy Asians and Pacific Islanders. The group says 81% of the API community are under or uninsured.

Now, there are scholarships available to bridge the gap. The clinic’s president says anyone who needs help is eligible.

“We have a case manager to see the situation where they are, where do they live on that poverty threshold,” said Vida Lin, Founder and President of the Asian Community Development Council. “We then cater to their needs.”

You find information to make an appointment here: https://www.hapimedical.org/services

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Monkeypox case
Clark County School District identifies monkeypox case at Las Vegas-area high school
mental health generic
Gov. Sisolak, Nevada health officials launch teen suicide prevention campaign
MONKEYPOX PATIENT - VOD - clipped version
Las Vegas man recovering from monkeypox speaks out
Las Vegas man recovering from Monkeypox speaks out
Las Vegas man recovering from monkeypox speaks out