Las Vegas group opens medical clinic to serve Asian, Pacific Islander community

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Valley clinic is working to break the language barrier and make health care more accessible to the Asian-Pacific Islander community.

HAPI Clinic stands for Healthy Asians and Pacific Islanders. The group says 81% of the API community are under or uninsured.

Now, there are scholarships available to bridge the gap. The clinic’s president says anyone who needs help is eligible.

“We have a case manager to see the situation where they are, where do they live on that poverty threshold,” said Vida Lin, Founder and President of the Asian Community Development Council. “We then cater to their needs.”

You find information to make an appointment here: https://www.hapimedical.org/services

